Jan Brovont, Livermore
The city leaders should quit coming up with short-term solutions for long-term problems. It often leads to poor solutions; like overcrowding downtown with large buildings and too many small parking spaces, to name a few. What resident or tourist will want to park their nice car in a narrow parking space?
These may sound good, but in the future, it will hurt the downtown retailers and restaurants. Most people are going to think twice before going downtown if their car gets dented due to small spaces and doors being opened into their car or they can’t get out of their car because the space is so narrow. It could save a lot of time and our tax money if the City Council would meet with the group that is trying to negotiate a better Eden Housing solution for all, not just for now, but for the future of downtown Livermore. City Council lets work together and come up with a win-win solution.