Lori Martin, Tracy
Routines similar to pre-pandemic years are returning. My effort to keep drunk drivers off the road is not ending.
When I was sixteen, 30 years ago, I was hit by a drunk driver. I suffer daily. My gait and speech were affected, and I lost my driving and hearing abilities.
Look at these statistics for California:
According to law enforcement, 35 people were killed and 979 were arrested for drunk driving on Memorial Day weekend in 2021.
In 2022, 15 were killed and 891 people were arrested for drunk driving.
For the enforcement period of 4th of July in 2021, 43 people were killed and 997 were arrested for DUI.
I noticed arresting and killing from drunk driving were lower in 2022 than 2021 for Memorial Day weekend. Hoping this trend continues.
People are excited for the future. Enjoy colorful 4th of July fireworks in downtown Livermore or start vacationing in our Golden State.
Have some fun in the sun but think before you drink. Freedom does not come from breaking laws.
A little drinking may be too much. You never know. Enjoy the season and have a sober driver to drive you if drinking. Don’t risk it.