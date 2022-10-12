Bianca Covarelli, Livermore
In light of decency, honesty and respect, I salute Mony Nop. Throughout this mayoral campaign, hundreds of his “Mony for Mayor” candidacy signs have been feloniously and vindictively stolen everywhere, while all the Marchand signs still remain. All the while, Mony maintains respectfulness, positivity, and decency, maintaining a focus on forward thinking. He demonstrates a tireless work ethic by listening to residents’ needs, concerns and how he can best serve the Livermore community.
Who in the opponent’s camp is feloniously stealing thousands of dollars in Mony’s campaign signs and dishonoring the dedicated work and inordinate hours spent installing them by Mony’s camp?
This unethical tactic to thwart Mony’s campaign is illicit, deceptive and disrespectful of our entire Livermore community. To remove signs of a legitimate candidate takes away the choice of the people to make their own decisions, and it takes away your right to choose in this election. It’s dishonorable and undemocratic.
Is this the only way the opponent thinks he can win?
How you do one thing is how you do everything in life.
What are the ideal character traits we want in our Mayor? One who demonstrates dishonorable and illicit methods to win at all costs, or one whose actions are respectable, lawful, who is dedicated to serving the community?
It’s time to lift the veil of deception and use your vote for a new, positive, and honorable change for Livermore. Vote Mony for Mayor, Ben Barrientos for District 2 and Carol Wahrer for District 1.