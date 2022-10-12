Bianca Covarelli, Livermore 

In light of decency, honesty and respect, I salute Mony Nop. Throughout this mayoral campaign, hundreds of his “Mony for Mayor” candidacy signs have been feloniously and vindictively stolen everywhere, while all the Marchand signs still remain. All the while, Mony maintains respectfulness, positivity, and decency, maintaining a focus on forward thinking. He demonstrates a tireless work ethic by listening to residents’ needs, concerns and how he can best serve the Livermore community. 