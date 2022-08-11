Yolanda Meider, Livermore
Lawsuit filed - City will be forced to spend taxpayers' dollars to try to deny the will of the people. Let the residents of Livermore vote. Eight thousand plus residents signed the referendum. We are urging the city to process the petition submitted. What is interesting is the Move Eden Housing Group strongly agrees with affordable housing in Livermore, but the city council refuses not to work with the Livermore residents. We need a new mayor, NOT JOHN MARCHAND again, because we will get the same disregard for the Livermore residents. New council members will help also. I’m so glad that so many Livermore residents are speaking out for the will of the people and taking such interest in a Livermore we will all be proud of.