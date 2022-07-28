Valarie Daum, Livermore
Well over 10 % of Livermore residents (8,053) signed a petition for a Referendum, pursuant to the Election Code, to stop the September sale of city property to Eden Housing. However, the City Clerk chose not to verify these signatures. By her actions, Livermore residents are denied the right to vote on this major disastrous alteration to their downtown. Concurrently, most of Eden’s support has dissolved with the monstrous Legacy apartment complex finally nearing completion. Anyone with common sense would not approve of Eden’s humungous housing project to be located directly across the street. How can our current City Council and officials continue to condone this architectural nightmare and tie the hands of a newly elected fall City Council and government with the immediate property sale to Eden? The Referendum is vital to allow voters in November to decide on an alternate and suitable location for the Eden Housing project.