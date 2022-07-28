Victoria Whyte Ball, Livermore
Dear City of Livermore,
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Victoria Whyte Ball, Livermore
Dear City of Livermore,
Please Let Livermore Vote. 8,000 Livermore citizens signed petitions to qualify the referendum giving city voters a voice on the location of Eden Housing. I am one of these signers.
Please respect the process and allow us to vote. We are not a minority. Most people don’t want a big housing complex downtown.
By forcing this measure to go to the courts, it is wasting taxpayer dollars. Instead, we should be putting this issue in front of voters immediately.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
From left: Talia Fallis, Megan Bahr, Tenay Fallis and Christine Carpio of the Ballet Roots Dance Company in Pleasanton, perform during their “Summer Collection” production on June 10 at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.