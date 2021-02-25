Fred Redeker, Livermore
The final environmental impact report (EIR) on the Aramis project found that the facility will have ‘a substantial adverse effect on a scenic vista.’
Furthermore, even with the proposed landscaping plan as a mitigation measure, the EIR found the impact on scenic resources remains ‘significant and unavoidable. This matches what the county planners discussed among themselves prior to publication of the report.
In August 2020, Senior Alameda County Planner Bruce Jensen said, “There is no way to hide this enormous project or protect the scenic quality of the area. It is a big, in-your-face project, and denial of that quality is disingenuous. In fact, the mitigation itself introduces new significant impacts that cannot be mitigated.” (The Aramis project has not materially changed in size since August.)
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will review the Aramis project on March 4, 2021.
We need to expand renewable energy to address climate change, but in a thoughtful manner that safeguards the open space and agricultural land of Alameda County. We should never destroy the environment in order to save it.
Please let the supervisors know today where you stand on the Aramis project.