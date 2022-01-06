Robin Groth-Hill, Livermore
Like so many writers of letters to the editor each week, I have grave concerns about Eden Housing being placed in the heart of our downtown. The community said they want green space for the citizens to enjoy; we are getting a concrete jungle instead that is called Eden Housing’s “Livermore Village”.
I was part of the group that recently met with Bob Carling to get his feedback on some community issues. Shockingly, Mr. Carling stated that the community is behind the Eden project and stated he only has received one email to date against it. I inquired how he felt that way when all these weekly letters to the editor are against Eden. His response? He does not read the Independent, so he has never seen any feedback against it! So, here you have it, the Mayor and City Council have chosen to ignore forums in which they do not like the conversation. They chose to bury their head in the sand and act like our community voices are not heard.
Facts about The Eden Project:
The 130 units that Eden’s “Livermore Village” will provide is 105 SHORT of what the city is obligated to provide in the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA). They currently do not know where they will put the 105 additional REQUIRED units. Per Councilmen Carling, “The new RHNA process will have consequences, but it remains to be seen if they will be enforced.”
Eden’s Livermore Village project of 130 units only provides one parking space per unit. Most units are 2-3 bedrooms, so if a 2- or 3-person unit has more than one car among them, where do they park? On our overcrowded downtown streets? In our new parking garage that is designed for consumers of our downtown businesses?
With these 130 units and the Legacy 222-unit apartments, how is our downtown traffic going to handle another 350+ cars daily?
Join us, a group of concerned citizens, who want to preserve our downtown and take a stand against this Mayor/Council who think they cater to the developers. We are meeting Friday, January 7 at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, January 15 we will hold a rally downtown to let our local officials hear our voices. Get more information at unfittoservelivermore@gmail.com. Find out how you too can have your voice be heard and save our downtown from being ruined!