Lori Souza, Livermore
I hope you will join me in voting YES on Measure A. The mail-in ballots will be arriving soon.
This is an important ballot because it allows us to continue to invest in our children, our future and our community.
This is simply us voting YES to renew our commitment to a quality education for our Livermore elementary, middle and high school students.
You will not see an increase in your taxes.
Your YES vote just renews our current investment in strong academic programs and keeping classroom technology up to date.
Please vote YES, we want our students to keep up with other local school students.