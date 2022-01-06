Marla Kirby, Livermore
No matter where we live or what our background, in America we value the freedom to vote and to pick our leaders, so we have an equal say in decisions that impact our lives such as curbing the pandemic, creating jobs and making health care affordable. But some Republican politicians and pundits are lying about the 2020 election, and one year ago, helped to incite a deadly attack on the nation’s Capital in an attempt to subvert the will of the voters. And, on the basis of that lie, some Republican-led states now have made it not just more difficult to vote but also easier to ignore our votes and instead impose their own partisan result.
To move forward together as a nation, we must ensure that every American can cast a ballot and have their ballot counted, so we can elect leaders who govern in our interests. The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for our elections, so all of us can safely and freely cast our ballots, have our voices heard, and elect leaders who deliver on our priorities. Coming together, we should urge the U.S. Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, to ensure all of us have an equal say and help make the promise of our democracy real for us all.
Passing the Freedom to Vote Act in January 2022 would be a fitting way to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the Capital and to honor the courage of all of those who fought that day for the core tenet of our democracy - the freedom to vote.