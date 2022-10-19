Kelly Mokashi, Pleasanton
VOTE for Evan Branning for Livermore City Council! Evan’s tenacity, perseverance, and dedication to ‘inspire others to stand up for what they believe in’ are three distinguishing characteristics that make Branning stand out as a promising candidate to make a difference. As a School board trustee in Pleasanton, I have had the honor of observing Evan build confidence and engage positively with our youth, where he currently works as a culinary teacher at an alternative education high school. I also have had the pleasure to see his ability to empower others ‘to take action,’ with his previous leadership as the president of a local tri-valley organization. I agree with his campaign priorities to improve current parks and open space by supporting appropriate policies to protect the environment, enhance transit capacity, and improve bike and walking trails, which are all critical issues for our Tri-Valley community. I am confident in his firm, sound decision-making capabilities, calming demeanor, and ability to build consensus with others. Evan Branning’s ability to bring diverse perspectives together for a common goal makes him a promising future City Council member! Vote for Evan Branning!