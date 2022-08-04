Patricia Thorstad, Livermore
Who does that again, again, again, again?
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Patricia Thorstad, Livermore
Who does that again, again, again, again?
Inciting a partisan crowd to march towards insur.., [err], rioting..., [err], insurrection..., wait, wait a second here... kinda looks like treason, doesn't it?
Who does that? Donald John Trump.
His gestures, his words and, because he said this so cavalierly; “Anyone you want, but I think right here (meaning Pennsylvania Avenue) ... we’re GOING to the CAPITAL,” have manifestly injured me and others I know.
Once recalled or thought about, January 6, 2021, any part of it, cannot be unseen. I should know because I was there (virtually).
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
District 57 team members are introduced at the start of the 50/70 Little League World Series at Max Baer Field in Livermore on Aug. 1. District 57 swept their first game against the U.S. West Little League team 13-0. The team now advances to …