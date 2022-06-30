Susan Mayall, Livermore
In August, it will be fifty years since my husband and I, with four children and two cats, arrived in Livermore. The hills were brown, the temperature was nearly 100 degrees, and our furniture had not arrived. But, our realtor had left us The Independent, and we started to learn about Livermore. That newspaper itself taught us a lot. What sort of a small city can produce a paper like this? We had lived in many places, all of them small cities. In none of them had we experienced a local publication so literate, so full of real news, covering, it seemed, every activity in town. We began to feel part of the community.
I opened Goodenough Books, and Joan Boer, of The Independent, wrote a long article about us. The Independent helped show me the clientele I was hoping to serve, helped me meet other business people and, covered events we put on in the store. Eventually, I even wrote a regular book column for them. I found The Independent staff honest, intelligent, always helpful, and as interested in being part of Livermore as I was.
Skimming through last week’s edition, I see a column on “Revisions to Downtown Hotel Parking,” “Livermore School District Superintendent to Retire,”,” Dublin Winner of DAR Poster Contest,” and columns containing information on a new marijuana dispensary, the County Fair, a new police officer in Pleasanton and, the Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo. And, I see no less than 24 letters to the Editor, some quite lengthy, covering topics as varied as nuclear war and Livermore’s western culture. How better to learn about Livermore?
We look forward each week to our delivery. So, thank you, The Independent, for helping us make this city our home.