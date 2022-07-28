Nancy Rodrigue, Livermore
I have stood back for a long time reading over and over about the development of the old Lucky sight in downtown Livermore, and the bitter confrontation going on between City Council and residents of Livermore. If I were a visitor from anywhere else, I would find this situation unbelievable. Words that would pop up in my thoughts would be ridiculous, ineffectual, unprofessional, worthless. So, what is stopping our city council from taking a break from the confrontation and opening up their vision to other options for the downtown development? This is very hard to answer, but the question in my mind is what is the vision of all five City Council Members for downtown? Is it Healdsburg? Sonoma? Walnut Creek? or Dublin? At this time, there doesn’t seem to be one, but it is absolutely necessary that they find one soon. A vision, after all, should be driving every decision for the downtown design or there will be no continuity, beauty, or ‘people friendliness’ there.