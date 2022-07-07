Kelly Baalman, Dublin
According to the California Fair Political Practices Commission webpage, “Public service is a public trust, requiring officials and employees to place loyalty to the citizens, the laws and ethical principles above private gain. Following ethical guidelines and eliminating any improprieties, or even the appearance of potential corruption, is imperative to safeguarding the public’s trust in government. To help accomplish this goal, laws exist to aid public officials in avoiding conflicts between an official’s public duties and the official’s personal interests.”
The Brown Act is a California law requiring that meetings and discussions of public agencies, such as school boards, occur in front of a public audience and provide the public with an opportunity to attend and participate. This is why a school board must provide public notice of their meetings, post agendas of the subjects to be discussed at those meetings and provide public access to those meetings. These rules and others are clearly outlined in the Brown Act.
For example, a majority of the school board (or 3 of 5 members) is prohibited from meeting on their own to discuss official matters either in person or via digital communication, AND they also cannot meet individually with a common intermediary to discuss those matters. Such a series of meetings are called “serial meetings,” and they are specifically defined and prohibited in the Brown Act.
Through a series of texts proctored by an individual community member, three Dublin School Board Trustees — Cherrier, Blackman and Kuo — appear to have done exactly that: discussed school board matters in a serial meeting outside of public view, curtailing the public’s ability to monitor and contribute to the decision-making process. The people of Dublin could not know (nor weigh in on) the comments in these private texts, but only the comments the trustees shared during the public school board meetings. We now know that there were two very different conversations going on. While they were supposed to be modifying the trustee area map to balance population and demographics, and they purported to do so publicly, they were actually discussing plans for their own political gain (and the demise of others) outside of the public eye. This is exactly the sort of back-room deal that the Brown Act was written to prevent.