John Stein, Livermore
With two and a half months until Election Day, I have seen political signs popping up at many locations in Livermore. Perhaps the various campaigns are not familiar with Livermore’s Sign Ordinance. It states that these signs can only be up for a maximum of 35 days. While I realize these signs are an important part of any campaign, it would be worthwhile to maintain Livermore’s traditional policy. That is, to reduce streetscape clutter and treat the candidates fairly, candidate’s signs should go up the first week of October and be removed immediately after the vote.