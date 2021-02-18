Carol Silva, Livermore
I watched the second impeachment trial of Trump, and I was horrified by the chilling information and visuals as presented by the House managers.
All of the House managers did an excellent job communicating and presenting the truth, much of it recorded from Trump’s own words. This trial showed the world how Trump not only continually lied about the presidential election results, in which Trump’s (more than 60) lawsuits were denied by mostly conservative judges due to lack of evidence, but then Trump tried to get election officials to either ‘find’ votes for him or to throw out valid votes. This is fraud and it illustrates that it was Trump who was trying to steal the election from Biden.
The House managers not only provided evidence of how Trump incited his base to believe that the election was stolen from him, but also asked them to come to the Capital on Jan. 6 for a ‘rally’ that he knew would be violent. Trump assisted the ‘rally’ by changing the permit of the ‘rally’ from not marching to the Capital to ‘rally participants’ being able to march to the Capital. The videos of the insurrection are chillingly horrific, and Trump led the way for his followers to maim and kill police and to vandalize and steal materials from the Capitol.
After the disappointing vote by most of the Republican Senators to acquit Trump, it was especially disappointing to hear Mitch McConnell seem to side with the arguments presented by the House managers and then say that he didn’t believe that Trump should be impeached as a private citizen for his actions and his negligent inactions as president. McConnell was the individual who controlled the Senate calendar and who would not bring the senators into session for the impeachment trial prior to Inauguration Day, when the Democrats wanted to start the trial four days before Inauguration Day.
Not only will Jan. 6 be considered a sad day for this nation, but I will also remember Feb. 13 as another very sad day when many Republican leaders denied the truth, hurt the future of democracy, provided no justice for the Capital police, who were overwhelmed by delusional, violent thugs, and provided no justice for this nation.