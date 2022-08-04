Tania Panarello, Livermore

When it comes to vacation planning in my family, I'm the one in charge of booking the hotel and making any other special reservations. I try to seek my family's input: My husband usually says "Monterey', but nary a word from my two teen boys besides "I don't know" or "I don't care." I love Monterey; I could totally live there, but I'd like to visit other places, too!