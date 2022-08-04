Tania Panarello, Livermore
When it comes to vacation planning in my family, I'm the one in charge of booking the hotel and making any other special reservations. I try to seek my family's input: My husband usually says "Monterey', but nary a word from my two teen boys besides "I don't know" or "I don't care." I love Monterey; I could totally live there, but I'd like to visit other places, too!
So, it is like that with reading letters in The Independent: I like to keep up with local events, issues and opinions, but I get tired of hearing from the SAME people about the SAME gripes EVERY SINGLE WEEK! (They're dedicated, I'll give them that.) Stop butting your heads against the same brick wall, people!
Look, I get that you want a nice big park with lots of green grass to break up the presumed residential canyon being built downtown, but get real, folks! We are constantly living in drought conditions. It's bad enough that we're using water for the cement to construct these buildings, and then there's the water usage by future tenants, but to design landscaping that would require even MORE WATER?! That's just asinine -- and irresponsible.
The Save Livermore Downtown/"eternal referendum" group keeps pushing the same issues, for the same park, but with very few ideas or options. Where is the creativity, the forward-thinking brainstorming? Sure, more green would look nice, but it just isn't feasible. To paraphrase my husband: "if you come to me with a problem, present some solutions." I'd take it a step further and say, "Present some solutions that make sense."