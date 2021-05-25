Greg Scott, Livermore
"It is life, more than death, that has no limits." (Gabriel Garcia Marquez, "Love in the Time of Cholera".)
There is no love in the calamity of dissolution of the ecological integrity and resilience sphere which is the most important of the "Spheres of Transformation". (Ashish Kothari, "A Tapestry of Alternatives", Scientific American, June 2021.) We can cause species to decline and go extinct: "But the thread is pulled from that tapestry and the picture gets weaker as more threads are pulled, until that tapestry, once so beautiful, is hanging in tatters." (Jane Goodall, Templeton Prize winner 2021.)
We are delusional in thinking that techno-optimism will solve all our problems. We are being Pollyannas in living by the non-maintainable dominate culture of increased acquiring and consumption. "When the game of Monopoly is over all the pieces go back in the box." ("Zeitgeist: The Movie").
One example are solar cells which generate electricity via the photovoltaic effect that diffuses an electron from a material, upon the incidence of light of sufficient energy, to another closely associated material. Life needs energy: energy is not necessarily life. Solar cells do not "fix" carbon and turn it into glucose as is done in the Calvin Cycle of photosynthesis; nor do solar cells have the repertoire of the functions of biological photoreceptors; nor do solar cells regenerate.
Ten percent of solar panels are recycled. There is no federal mandate for the exponentially growing waste stream of solar panels. Only Washington state has laws concerning the recycling of photovoltaics.
To make solar-electric energy more useful backup batteries are required. 75% of lithium batteries are produced in the People's Republic of China (PRC), a country that has expanding cartel control over the metals of 'renewable energy' like manganese, cobalt and nickel. The United States is at a perilous strategic disadvantage with the PRC over 'renewable energy' requirements, especially when the PRC is eyeing the military overthrow of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the control of large-scale advanced semiconductor chip production and to adhere to historical vow.
We need to get off of fossil fuels. The question is: How are we going to do it? By political nonsense or by adequately analyzing the problem?
Necessary are judicious choices regarding land use. Are we going to choose life, or are we going to choose detrimental non-ecological solutions?
May we have love for Earth Mother.