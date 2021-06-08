Dave Lenzen, Livermore
I am very concerned that before his election last September, Mayor Bob Woerner stated that he would carefully assess moving the Eden Housing development across Railroad Avenue to the north. He called the concept a win-win. Affordable housing would be provided in addition to a large park that would be created on the site that Eden had vacated. The park would become a gathering place for the whole community. Many citizens voted for Woerner as a result.
Then, before Woerner was sworn into office as mayor, he put together a workshop to discuss the Eden Housing project. He aggressively pushed for council members to support placing the housing units on the proposed Lucky site without investigating the relocation of the units across the street.
As far as I can tell by public sentiment, a large majority of our citizens do not want the Eden Housing development to proceed as approved. There have been alternatives proposed, and we are simply asking for the mayor and city council to listen to the residents, work on establishing the affordable housing offsite, and create a true win-win as Mayor Woerner indicated.