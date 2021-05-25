Pat Wheeler, Livermore
I am horrified to learn that Eden Housing is working with a lobbying group of people who are NOT Livermore residents to support Eden’s housing plan. This is a matter that should be decided by Livermore residents, not people from other communities around the state and country.
Also, our City Council must remind themselves of how their agreements with the Eden Housing Plan must follow the Livermore Downtown Specific Plan and follow state regulations for preserving environmental quality. It makes me wonder whom the members of the Livermore City Council represent. It should be the citizens of Livermore!!!