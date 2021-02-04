Kristin Ekvall, Livermore
After all the money spent, time spent, a vote, and now, they’re saying the plan won’t work the way we voted on it?
Downtown Livermore is a special place because of the restaurants, small shops, and open space. There aren’t any towering buildings making it feel enclosed. It’s where the sun shines and our kids feel safe, and we as parents feel comfortable with our kids downtown.
Livermore shouldn’t become a city where walking down the street feels like a big city with no sunlight (i.e., 1st Street between L and M). The things we all love about downtown are all the families that gather downtown to eat and walk around in the evenings and weekends. The families that come downtown because of the smallness yet feeling of open space. I see all the kids playing in the fountains, the open area across the street, in front of the Bankhead. Just think if we had a big, open area.
I understand we need housing, but it seems there are condos all around downtown. I don’t understand the need for housing in the area directly associated with our downtown center. People are leaving California at a great rate, leaving Livermore.
I, for one, am disappointed. We have spent money and time on this, and now we’re told it needs readjusting and change? I haven’t really been following this, because I was so disappointed. It’s not going to really matter to me, because by the time it’s done, I probably won’t be here anymore, and my kids don’t live here, so why bother? But I like this place, and for the future, we need to fight for a big, open space area in our downtown.
Listen to the residents of Livermore.