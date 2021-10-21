Jim Hutchins, Livermore
In 2017, the City Council employed PlaceWorks to conduct a Downtown Public Outreach regarding the development of the former Lucky site. The outreach found “Most participants desired significant amounts of open space within both the east and west” sides of the site, that “Housing is not appropriate in the center of downtown, though “Most participants would accept some number of housing units on the [site].” They also said “Buildings should be low-rise, no more than 2- to 3-stories.”
Despite what the citizens had said, in January 2018, the Council approved constructing four modest-sized apartment building, two of which would be four-stories, and limiting the open space. In December 2020, the developer chosen by the city, Eden Housing, unveiled plans for two large buildings instead of the four modest-sized one, and in April 2021, Eden presented further modified plans where both of the buildings were four stories.
In Jay Davis’s October 7th letter, he describes how over the last three years the plans had changed and no longer matched what was originally intended. He stated the city should terminate the contract with Eden since what they are now proposing “is an unacceptable use of a potentially lovely site” — a sentiment also expressed by Bill Leach in his October 14 letter to prevent losing “a pleasant center-of-town experience.”
It is time for the Council to accept that what was proposed and approved in 2018 and presented to the people is not what is now being proposed. If Eden Housing is unwilling to present a plan that aligns with what the citizens want, then the city must terminate their development agreement with Eden.