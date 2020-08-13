When conspiracy theories are presented, the smart move is to observe precisely what is claimed and to check sources for supporting data.
Dr. G. Roger Gathers suggests that reading a couple of books written by two climate-change deniers is a good way to inform yourself about the issue. It's not.
Try consulting what actual climate scientists (97% of them) have to say. Check out the treatment by NASA at https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/ for example. Don't stop there. Google some questions like "Why should I believe global warming?" and then be sure to check the sources of comments that come up.
Gathers has written a book on a subject, shock wave physics, that very few people on Earth know anything about. He knows that subject. But it's pretty clear that he doesn't know about the impending global-warming situation.