Anne Marie Etesse, Livermore
I am a resident of Livermore and would like to express my concerns regarding the Eden Housing project and Mayor Bob Woerner.
Why is Bob Woerner not considering moving the Housing project north of Railroad Avenue? Why is Bob Woerner not engaging his critical thinking??
Moving the housing project north of Railroad Avenue would increase the number of affordable housing for our teachers, firefighters, waiters, and waitresses. Engaging his critical thinking instead of his political thinking would also help the mayor keep a promise he made to the community and deliver a ‘WIN, WIN.”
The pandemic has taught all of us that we can retrain our way of thinking and revise our way of doing. The community is asking the mayor to take a look at an alternate project, one that serves us, Livermore residents, better. I urge the mayor to listen to the community.