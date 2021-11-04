Jim Hutchins, Livermore
There is a famous legal quote that says, “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
John Marchand recently wrote that he found it “astonishing” people didn’t apply to be on the General Plan Advisory Committee, especially those voicing concerns over Eden Housing’s changes to their proposed building project. He said this was “despite weeks of articles, ads and social media posts.” The reality is very few people knew the committee was being formed, let alone how to apply. This was due to poor advertising by the City. Had the City effectively communicated to the public, there would have been many more applicants. Marchand deflects blame away from the City for this failure, and places it on the public.
Marchand also took offense with the people writing and voicing their concerns regarding the actions of their elected officials. He has been especially critical of residents arguing against the location for the Eden Housing development in the last piece of open space in downtown. He claims they write “hateful letters.” Worse, he attempts to manipulate the truth regarding what the people have said. He claimed in a recent election that “a 2:1 majority agreed with the Downtown Plan” (referring to the Measure P vote). But on January 20th on Nextdoor, when people complained Eden Housing was violating what the people voted for, he admitted, "The community did not vote on this proposal. The most recent referendum, Measure P, was about the location of the hotel and not Eden Housing.” Marchand can’t have it both ways, no matter how loudly he pounds on the table. The facts are against him.
The people elect the Mayor and Council to represent them, and when they fail in those duties, the people have a right to voice their concerns. Marchand may wish to freeze the clock and twist the truth by claiming, “There have already been clear choices and the voters have made them,” but the relationship between the City and the people is dynamic and fluid, not rigid and unyielding. When changes or mistakes have been made, the City must be willing to accept responsibility for fixing them.