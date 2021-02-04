Veronica Hope Long, Livermore
We are lucky to live in a city where the council is responsive to us residents.
When we filled the council chambers to protest the Lennar development, they voted not to extend the contract with them. Later, then-councilmember Bob Woerner brokered a deal to move some of the apartments out of the downtown project area in response to the general sentiment that public areas were better in that space. The downtown project area is still evolving and the proposed apartment complex taking up the last bit of space is a loss of the chance for us to get a great public space developed there.
Once the two huge, three- and four-story buildings are built and filled by families who are given one parking spot per unit, not only do we lose that community space, but our traffic and parking will be worse. Please contact the city council and let them know what you think about the latest plans for our downtown project.
They have listened in the past - it makes a difference!