Carol Silva, Livermore
An agenda item at Alameda County’s Board of Supervisors 12/9/21 meeting was to vote on a 45-day moratorium or “pause” for approving commercial solar projects in unincorporated Alameda County. This was not approved.
AC’s Planning Department Representative stated that his department is creating AC’s solar policy and the mapping locations for commercial solar by working with representatives from the solar industry, from East Bay Community Energy, and from AC’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, which has a solar subcommittee. There are no non-energy representatives, such as wildlife biologists nor water or soil experts, to provide their knowledge to this working solar policy committee.
Each of the entities in the working solar policy committee has a vested monetary interest in filling in the scenic North Livermore Valley with commercial solar facilities. AC’s Planning Department is partially funded by licenses and permits from development. Commercial solar generation companies are more profitable by building their facilities in the flat land of North Livermore Valley in-stead of building facilities over existing infrastructure, such as over canals, over parking lots, and on top of buildings. It is likely that these solar companies, in addition to contributing policy text and solar mapping locations to AC’s solar policy, will also make contributions towards AC’s Supervisors’ election campaigns. EBCE charges higher energy rates for distributing higher percentages of renewable energy. Some AC’s ranchers and other agricultural concerns are interested in leasing their property. Mapping for those ranchers interested in leasing their land to solar companies is another conflict of interest.
It seems like the only way to protect habitat and its corridors, open space, the scenic beauty of North Livermore Valley, and Measure D, is through litigation. Government officials have ignored public comments, pertaining to Intersect’s Aramis Solar Energy Generation & Storage Project’s EIR, made by California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, SF Bay Regional Water Control Board, and by several wildlife biologists.
Pertaining to Livermore’s downtown area, the public’s priorities during preliminary workshops were ignored and further ignored when residents wanted to increase affordable housing units and move them to another location and have a downtown central park. Since regional and local politicians are not willing to listen to either voters or other agencies that have different concerns, litigation to Save North Livermore Valley, just like litigation to Save Livermore Downtown, seems to be the only answer for resolving issues and for creating a better community.