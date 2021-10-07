Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Near future thoughts are listed below that would take Livermore to 2045 by reducing traffic congestion, increasing parking, building high-density housing and creating a pedestrian-friendly downtown.
A) Reduce Livermore's carbon footprint, become less dependent on the electrical grid starting in 2023 with all new residential and commercial buildings to have solar panel installed ... All residential homes to be sold would have solar panels installed prior to the sale ... Offer incentives for existing residential and commercial buildings to install solar panels.
B) Livermore becomes a Smart City ... Begin with smart technology traffic lighting and traffic flow integration with smart cars.
C) Enlarge existing waste treatment site and/or build a second one.
D) First Street between L Street and Livermore Avenue becomes a permanent one-way street east bound.
E) Railroad Avenue becomes the main east-west artery around downtown ... Traffic lights must be synchronized.
F) Build a westside hotel along L Street and Railroad Avenue to minimize future traffic congestion at the proposed Livermore Avenue/Railroad Avenue build site.
G) Build the L Street parking garage as a robotic (automated) parking structure ... Smaller land footprint ... More vehicles can be parked compared to conventional parking garage.
H) Downtown becomes more pedestrian friendly, as autonomous car technology matures ... Vehicle pods bring you downtown using smart traffic technology.
I) Build a pedestrian bridge over Railroad Avenue between the existing parking garage and the Bankhead theater ... Having a pedestrian crosswalk at mid-block causes traffic congestion.
J) Build high-density housing north of Railroad Avenue between L Street and Livermore Avenue, with a 400-vehicle robotic parking garage.
K) Build five- or six-story condo buildings east of First Street between 580 and Las Positas Road to meet future housing needs.
L) Whether it's an eastside or westside hotel, utilizing some of the land north of Railroad Avenue for a valet parking lot is a bad idea, as it contributes to traffic congestion, not convenient for hotel guests needing something from car ... This is valuable land space needed for housing.
M) Wire Livermore for high-speed data connectivity, and begin laying down fiber-optic cable.
Livermore’s 2045 goal should be to improve infrastructure, efficiency, convenience, and quality of life for residents and visitors.