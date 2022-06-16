Brandon Madera, Livermore
I spoke to two administrators for Horizon Services Cherry Hill in San Leandro (the rehab center Livermore City Council is attempting to replicate), and I was informed of the following:
-anyone from Alameda County can be taken in at their facility
-individuals come to detox and get sober by choice
-no one is forced to stay and can leave if desired anywhere into the city
-the Cherry Hill location is NOT in a residential neighborhood
-intake occurs 24 hours a day
-not a medical facility
This is NOT what we want near Lawrence and Junction Avenue elementary schools and residential areas.
YES, we do want to help. Let's actually follow the example in San Leandro and move the location to a non-residential area or an area near centralized services.
We must STOP the sale of the site using public funds to provide ownership to HCEB to develop a rehab center at the Victory Baptist Church site.
Locations:
2035 Fairmont Drive, San Leandro, California (detox)
15480 Foothill Boulevard, San Leandro, California (sobering)
The facilities are located near centralized services (ex: John George Psychiatric Hospital - 2060 Fairmont Drive, San Leandro, California 94578)