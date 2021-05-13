Vishal Soni, Pleasanton
What is the use of a complaint system when there is no tangible action taken on offending aircrafts, pilots, or operators?
All the airport is doing right now is collecting statistics on pain and sufferings of the residents of surrounding communities. Here is the actual response to one of the complaints of an aircraft flying too low over residential neighborhoods of Pleasanton.
"The aircraft departed 25R, passing over Meadows Park at 900 ft MSL and crossing 580 over Hacienda exit at 1300 ft MSL. Your complaint has been logged."
In this instance, plane flew at about 500 ft (900ft mean sea level minus elevation of Pleasanton, which is around 400 ft) over residential neighborhoods. This is too low and too loud. This neighborhood is marked as ‘avoid’ in the Livermore Airport guidelines, which aircrafts, pilots, and operators are blatantly defying every single day, multiple number of times.
Another question to Livermore Airport commission:
"Anyone can easily find out using third party apps like FlightAware about the planned landing takeoff about to happen during curfew / voluntary restraints hours. Can Livermore airport not get this information and proactively discourage such night time takeoff/landings?"
Answer received:
"LVK is federally funded airport and any aircraft is free to fly anytime of the day as many number of times it wants".
Given the apathy shown by Livermore Airport towards the pain and sufferings of neighboring communities does anyone think that expanding airport and allowing new Kaiser FBO is a sane move? Is Livermore City Council not seeing what Livermore city residents and neighboring communities are going through?