Vishal Soni, Livermore
It has come to my notice that Livermore airport is again pushing for a new development policy without socializing it with neighboring communities and ignoring the 2010 resolution to actively reduce noise.
We are concerned with the lack of transparency in which the whole matter is handled. We, the neighboring communities, need a say and to be informed at each stage and to have all documentation made public on the airport website, along with a sincere outreach effort.
