Felicia Ziomek, Livermore
Attend the next City Council 6/26 meeting. Demand the City of Livermore test area children near Livermore Airport for lead poisoning. After children living near San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport experienced blood lead levels similar to children in Flint, Michigan during the peak of its water crisis, the airport stopped the sale of 100LL leaded aviation gas, effective 1/1/2022. This was found after Santa Clara County commissioned a study of children living/attending school near the airport. The risk of elevated blood lead levels depended on the direction of the prevailing winds, and the child’s residential distance from the airport. Children residing less than ½ mile from Reid-Hillview Airport were found to have blood lead levels higher than the levels found in children during the Flint, Michigan water system failures. Children ½ to 1 ½ miles away experienced a modest increase in blood lead levels. The CDC states: “No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement.” The number of take-offs/landings at Livermore Airport is roughly equivalent to Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose. And 309,300 gallons of 100LL fuel were sold at Livermore Airport in the 12 months ending 1/31/23.