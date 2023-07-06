Jean King, Livermore
The Livermore Airport is important to everyone in the Tri-Valley.
Jean King, Livermore
The Livermore Airport is important to everyone in the Tri-Valley.
The Airport Policy is up for approval at the Livermore Council meeting on Monday, July 10.
The Policy does not need to be finalized now. This is too important to rush. The Policy should be the final product of input from all viewpoints.
What are the issues?
NOISE - Require monitoring, reporting and reduction of noise.
FUEL - Decrease contamination from leaded fuel.
PFAS - Study dangerous chemicals at the airport.
RUNWAY EXTENSIONS – Prohibit.
TRANSPARENCY - Report to and receive input from the public.
CARGO COMPANIES - Prohibit large scale companies.
Since they are impacted by the airport, Pleasanton citizens voiced concerns about the airport policy to their Council. The Livermore Council should delay finalizing the Policy until Pleasanton City Council can defend their suggested input to the study.
Please attend in person, on Zoom or by sending messages to the Livermore Council members on July 10 and ask them to continue the study of the policy.
