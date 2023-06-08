At their meeting Monday, June 5, the Livermore Airport Commission voted to recommend that the City Council approve the new Airport Leasing and Development Policy and the draft Hanger Waitlist Policy. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the policies at their June 26 meeting. Members of the public can express their opinions at that public meeting.
Residents from Livermore and Pleasanton voiced to the Airport Commission their concerns, including noise, air pollution, PFAS, follow Livermore Resolution of 2010, contamination from the lead aviation fuel, public transparency and the need to keep the public informed. The airport staff received 120 emails between March 23rd and April 24th. None of the emails were made public in the report.
The airport is a wonderful asset for LIvermore. We need to make sure that the airport remains an asset and is not a negative to the city’s and valley’s residents.
Please attend the Council meeting on June 26 to voice your opinions.