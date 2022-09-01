Veronica Stewart Long, Livermore

The plan for our downtown project area is piecemeal – it is made up of leftover pieces from other plans. The housing is left over from a 2004 plan, and while we got rid of the Lennar development back in 2016, the hotel remains right where they put it. Stockmen’s Park was originally planned to be on Pacific Avenue, but was swapped in along with a proposed Theater and Science Center to add to the patchwork project area. I have not seen an overall vision for the project space -- but rather a fill-in-the-blanks exercise. 