Veronica Stewart Long, Livermore
The plan for our downtown project area is piecemeal – it is made up of leftover pieces from other plans. The housing is left over from a 2004 plan, and while we got rid of the Lennar development back in 2016, the hotel remains right where they put it. Stockmen’s Park was originally planned to be on Pacific Avenue, but was swapped in along with a proposed Theater and Science Center to add to the patchwork project area. I have not seen an overall vision for the project space -- but rather a fill-in-the-blanks exercise.
There is no evidence of anyone sitting back and thinking about what we could do with the space – what goals and objectives could be achieved and/or strategic ways to strengthen the fabric of the community through a built or managed environment. We have an opportunity to do something amazing that could benefit citizens in a myriad of ways and make Livermore unique. But the City says that another 4-story white stucco apartment complex is the best they can do -so the plan is that we jump on the current fad of white stucco apartment buildings, change the character of our downtown, and make it the same as all the other cities putting in the same thing.
I want to thank the citizens who have been fighting for a better downtown ever since the “approved plan” was presented and we all saw that our three priorities of parking, community character, and open/green space were being ignored. Livermore and its residents deserve so much more than what is currently planned.