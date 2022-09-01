Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
John Stein’s letter to the Mailbox in the 8/25/22 Independent concerning Livermore election signs popping up, states, among other things, that the Livermore sign ordinance says these signs can only be up for a maximum of 35 days. Perhaps that was true in the ancient past, but that’s not what Livermore’s Reference Guide to Political Campaign Signs now says.
The guide (go to www.livermoreca.gov/government/city-clerk/elections and click on CAMPAIGN SIGNS) says, “Campaign signs may be placed sixty (60) days prior to election day or prior to the opening of early voting for an election and shall be removed within five (5) days after the election to which they pertain.”
No doubt Mr. Stein was referring to the Mony Nop for Mayor signs. I support Mony Nop and hope he will become our next mayor.