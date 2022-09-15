Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
John Stein’s letter to the Mailbox on 9/8/22 shows he is getting closer to understanding when Livermore campaign signs can go up. But he is not quite there yet. His 8/25/22 letter said campaign signs can go up for a maximum of 35 days. His 9/8/22 letter said that campaign signs can go up starting 60 days before the election. That would be 9/8/22.
The actual rule from Livermore’s Reference Guide to Political Campaign Signs is “Campaign signs may be placed sixty (60) days prior to election day or prior to the opening of early voting for an election”.
For the upcoming election, a 24-hour ballot box is available beginning October 11, 2022, located outside Livermore City Hall. So, 60 days before October 11 would be August 12 when campaign signs could go up.
Obviously, Mony Nop and his campaign were astute enough to understand the campaign sign rules. That is one more reason that I will be voting for Mony Nop for mayor, and I hope you do, too.