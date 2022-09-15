Thomas Jefferson, Livermore 

 John Stein’s letter to the Mailbox on 9/8/22 shows he is getting closer to understanding when Livermore campaign signs can go up. But he is not quite there yet. His 8/25/22 letter said campaign signs can go up for a maximum of 35 days. His 9/8/22 letter said that campaign signs can go up starting 60 days before the election. That would be 9/8/22.