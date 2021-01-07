Gayla and Richard Langlois, Livermore
What towns do you enjoying visiting?
We love to visit Sonoma and Healdsburg because of their beautiful old central city parks. They invite strolling, photography, wine tasting, dining and public events. This is what we want for our downtown.
A well-planned, family-friendly central park would attract locals and tourists to our numerous wineries, restaurants and local events. We can still accomplish this if we move the Eden Housing Project across the street.
Look at what is going up on the old Groth Brothers property. Do you really want more of that? Take a look at downtown Walnut Creek and Dublin. Let’s not become another unfriendly city.
It’s not too late.