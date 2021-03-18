Edman Cheung, Livermore
Our city council at best assumes people don’t care what is happening to our central downtown; at worst, they're dismissive. In response to an email
I sent to the city council; I received this form letter:
"Thank you for writing. I am afraid you are misinformed. The parcel of land under discussion was purchased with redevelopment funds for affordable housing. The location of the affordable housing is where it has been since 2018, when the plan was approved. Further, funding is such that moving housing would not be in any way financially feasible.
Best regards,
Trish Munro
Vice Mayor, Livermore City Council”
I would like to have an explanation of Ms. Munro's assertion that "funding is such that moving housing would not be in any way financially feasible." Are we to just take her word for that? What is her source?
Residents of Livermore, it’s time to speak up. Measure P, passed last spring, is the agreed upon plan that promised a downtown hotel, more parking, Stockmen's park, and 130 "workforce" housing units, with a park between the apartment buildings. The housing units that were designated for workforce housing for police, teachers and firefighters are now gone, with housing to be built for low-income, very low-income and homeless.
Their new plan does away with the four smaller, shorter buildings and replaces them with two looming 3- and 4-story buildings opposite the massive 4-story, 220-unit apartment buildings already being built on L Street where the Groth Brothers car dealership used to be.
All these housing units will generate more traffic and congestion with practically no open space, and without enough parking for the new units being built. It will also create a corridor that has gigantic buildings looming over L Street. Livermore is not Dublin, nor do we want to become an overcrowded, traffic-congested town.
We need to get what we asked for: open space, less-intrusive housing, and an inviting downtown that reflects the character of our community. We are slowly becoming a downtown that’s characterized by Dublin-esque high-density, low-income housing, insufficient parking, and a lack of green, open spaces.
I love Livermore’s downtown and don’t want to see it devolve into something unwelcoming. It’s time for our City Council to do the right thing and find a more appropriate location for the Eden Housing development.