I was angered to learn that the Livermore City Council followed through with its threats to betray the citizens of Livermore by facilitating the sale of the Redevelopment Land to Eden Housing to circumvent the vote of the citizens of Livermore. The City loaned $7.8 million dollars to Eden Housing to pull off its devious plan.
Along with ignoring the vote of Livermore citizens for the redevelopment of downtown Livermore, Mr. Marchand and Mr. Woerner both have resorted to childish name calling of two of the most outspoken opposition participants, Jean King and Joan Seppala. Why do these mayors think they are so superior that they can resort to such unprofessional behavior? Mrs. King and Mrs. Seppala work with many non-profits, such as Open Heart Kitchen, Culinary Angels, Axis Community Health, Missing Man Ministries, Student Education Loan Fund, Shepherds Gate, Valley Care Charitable Foundation, Alameda County Food Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Sunflower Hill, Del Valle Fine Arts, Livermore-Amador Symphony, Livermore Cultural Arts Council, and Livermore Valley Opera for starters. Mrs. Seppala has printed in The Independent the derogatory statements that Mr. Marchand, Mr. Woerner, and others have said about her. How many of us would have the honesty and integrity to print such evaluations of ourselves? These two women have spent their time and money working to move Livermore from the past into the future, but still guarding and maintaining the interesting history and development of Livermore.
It is wrong for the City to ignore the vote of the people, violate the law by declining to process a legal referendum, and loan funds to Eden Housing for the sole purpose of circumventing the vote of the citizens of Livermore. The citizens of Livermore want to vote on the relocation of the Eden Housing and the City Council stole that vote.