Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
The way the Livermore City and City Councils have gone about the redevelopment of the former Lucky site downtown has been absolutely sorrowful. The $500k Public Outreach a few years ago asked participants to rank 10 possible items for the site. Coming in number 1 was parking and absolutely last was housing. So, what did the Council do? Just ignore the outreach results and propose Eden Housing with its inadequate parking for the site.
This year the Council connived to sell the property to Eden Housing and give them a $7+ million loan, likely because the Council felt Eden could not get a loan elsewhere and because they want to make it difficult or impossible for a newly elected Council in November to overturn their decision. Outraged citizens quickly got 8000+ signatures for a referendum to stop this sale and sadly City decided not to even verify the signatures. Unbelievably sad for the City’s residents.
City Council, please change course.