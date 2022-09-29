Thomas Jefferson, Livermore

The way the Livermore City and City Councils have gone about the redevelopment of the former Lucky site downtown has been absolutely sorrowful. The $500k Public Outreach a few years ago asked participants to rank 10 possible items for the site. Coming in number 1 was parking and absolutely last was housing. So, what did the Council do? Just ignore the outreach results and propose Eden Housing with its inadequate parking for the site.