Barbara Savoy, Livermore
What a beautiful gift we have with our city park; it has so much for everyone.
On the corner is the old blacksmith's shop, where people can be found sitting and enjoying a casual drink and conversation. You can hear music floating out into the park through the leaves on the trees.
Next to it is the small Stockmen's section of the park representing our forefathers who settled here. The Black Box Theater is in another section, with activities that have brought people to the park.
The Science Building is busy today with families going in and out. An art fair is being held nearby. Laughter can be heard throughout from children who are playing actively on the playground and from a group of boys who are kicking a soccer ball around.
Near the corner of L Street and Railroad, a farmer's market hails fresh fruits and vegetables for sale from our ranchers here in the valley and beyond. A section of this park represents the veterans who gave us so much for our country. Across the street there are apartments, townhouses, affordable living, shopping, restaurants, and a hotel for tourists, but Livermore City Park is a place for everyone to enjoy and relax - an open space, a breath of fresh open air.
It represents a place for the people right in the heart of the city of Livermore.