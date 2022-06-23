Cate Sarraille, Livermore
The Bill of Rights includes the Second Amendment, which talks about the right to bear arms. What that right entails is a subject of debate. What is not debatable is that guns can be lethal.
Guns were the leading cause of death among children under the age of 20 in 2020. 3,219 children died as a result of a firearm. 2,882 children died as a result of a motor vehicle accident; motor vehicle accidents had been the leading cause of death for over 60 years. Mass shooting have dramatically increased, but they are only part of the reason for the increase. The majority of kids killed by guns today die by suicide or in accidental deaths.
In an effort to protect people from gun violence, Livermore Valley Moms Demand Action and Livermore Indivisible have united to provide critical information to members of our community.
On Wednesday, June 29, a representative from the Livermore Police Department and Cynthia Shon will provide information about gun safety and responsible gun ownership. The new Secure Firearms Ordinance will be explained, as will “Red Flag” laws. “Be Smart,” a gun safety program developed by Moms Demand Action, will be presented by Cynthia Shon. The presentation will help adults talk about gun safety to their children and explain what steps to take to prevent child gun deaths and injuries.
The meeting will be held in the Christensen Middle School Multipurpose Room, 5757 Haggin Oaks Drive, in Livermore at 7 p.m. On-site childcare will be provided on request:
This is not a challenge to the rights of gun owners. This is a discussion about the responsibility we have to keep our children safe. Please join us on Wednesday, June 29.