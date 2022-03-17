Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
The Livermore Mayor and Council are again contemplating an unfair and biased parcel tax for property owners, not based on market value, but upon the county's parcel number. What is unfair is that wealthy apartment complex owners who are already paying far too little in property taxes due to Prop 13 from years ago, would only pay a small token amount under this system, instead of a fair amount for each and every apartment/dwelling unit they own! If Livermore indeed really needs a new tax (for example to loan out to the hotel developer), it should be a 'households' tax and business revenue tax' where every apartment and home pay the same, but much smaller, tax. After all, apartment dwellers use as much in Livermore resources as anyone else and benefit the same from Livermore assets. Also, there are many businesses in Livermore, some of considerable size, and they should pay these taxes based upon their revenues or other criteria and not escape these taxes completely. NO to any future 'parcel tax' and YES on a fair far more equitable ' households/residential unit tax PLUS some businesses tax.