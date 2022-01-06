Alan Heckman, Livermore
The Livermore City Council is plotting to raise our taxes - adding a half percent local sales tax and an additional $108 parcel tax.
Pleasanton has no local sales tax and a very small parcel tax.
Their city and schools seem to be run just fine.
The council directed Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts to pay $95,000 to Jared Boigon of the firm TBWBH Props & Measures to determine the "feasibility" of getting these taxes passed in a ballot measure.
This firm conducted a survey in November with Livermore voters to determine language to be used in the ballot measures, testing which vague promises would work best such as "Maintaining and repairing storm drains" or "Repairing potholes" - services they should already be providing.
The survey also asked about potential negatives such as the city's "dumping money" on "low-quality, high-density housing". The council must be worried about Eden Housing.
For some reason, the survey did not ask if it was appropriate for Mayor Bob Woerner to take the senior exemption for the school parcel tax. Do City Manager Marc Roberts and Mayor Bob Woerner believe the public would support a tax pushed by a Mayor who exempts himself from paying them?
Even more insidious is that the survey collected demographic ethnic information along with level of support or opposition in order to determine the best election date.
Hypothetically, if the survey determined poor minorities struggling with inflation and a rapidly rising cost of living would be more likely to oppose these regressive taxes, but older white home owners who could take advantage of the "Bob Woerner tax exemption" would be more likely to support these taxes, and they find that these older whiter people are more likely than poor minorities to vote in a separate Special Election, the council would choose to hold it on a lower participation Special Election instead of the Primary or Gubernatorial election.
Tax ballot measures promise "citizen oversight", but if the council refuses to be transparent with the survey, they won't be transparent once they get our money.
Livermore, we paid $95,000 for the survey, we deserve to see the results!