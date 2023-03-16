Laura Sylvan, Livermore

I am a young female who has been a homeowner in Livermore since 2016. Friday, March 10th I entered my garage alone at 3 pm. I found a homeless male passed out on the floor of my detached garage. Neighbor surveillance footage shows that he forced entry into our garage around 11 pm on 3/9 after stalking our neighbors’ homes for several hours. When police arrived, the man stated to police that he was sent from Asbury Method Church by someone named Jay or John to ask for work at our home. While I highly doubt that this man was sent by the church to break into our home or burglarize our belongings, I do believe that he was brought to my neighborhood due to the homeless outreach services offered by Asbury today.