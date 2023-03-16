I am a young female who has been a homeowner in Livermore since 2016. Friday, March 10th I entered my garage alone at 3 pm. I found a homeless male passed out on the floor of my detached garage. Neighbor surveillance footage shows that he forced entry into our garage around 11 pm on 3/9 after stalking our neighbors’ homes for several hours. When police arrived, the man stated to police that he was sent from Asbury Method Church by someone named Jay or John to ask for work at our home. While I highly doubt that this man was sent by the church to break into our home or burglarize our belongings, I do believe that he was brought to my neighborhood due to the homeless outreach services offered by Asbury today.
The man was aggressive, verbally assaulting my husband, who told police that the man was wearing stolen clothing and shoes from our home. The man had urinated multiple times onto our belongings and ransacked the food and beverages in our garage fridge.
The physical damages incurred are worth several thousand dollars, but more importantly, I worry if I’ll ever feel safe sleeping in my own home again. Asbury Church must take accountability for bringing unstable individuals in immediate proximity of residential homes and placing unnecessary risk upon all community members. Throughout the time I’ve lived in Livermore, I have seen the homelessness and petty crime increase and now I’ve been personally affected. Livermore is an incredible city, but I feel that increasing services for the homeless will increase their draw to this city and negatively impact the key attributes of why so many love living here.
The tiny home project will serve as a beacon for transient, addicted and unstable individuals like this man. Asbury property is surrounded by existing neighborhoods on all four sides; it is directly across East Ave. from our Community Center and within one mile of eight schools and daycares.
Livermore City Council members and Mayor Marchand, please help your residents. We are asking for your protection.