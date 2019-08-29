The people of Livermore deserve an inspiring park in the heart of our city — a gathering place where we can celebrate in open space with our families.
Creating an environment for generations to come and enjoy is a moral duty. Our Mayor and City Councilmembers should look for other places to build ample housing to suit the needs of our fire department, teachers, and police staff. The Downtown belongs to all of the Livermore families, not just to a few (180 to be exact).
Build a vision for the future, not a concrete wall. Central Park is a jewel for ours to behold.