Marcus Libkind, Livermore
The Livermore City Council has never given the citizens an opportunity to vote on the currently proposed Eden Project downtown, although it became extremely controversial when the city allowed changes to footprint, parking and more.
The November election for Mayor and two district council members was going to be a referendum on the Council’s actions. Then, in what appears to be an attempt to stop a new Council from looking at the Eden issues and alternatives, the current Council has accelerated the transfer of the property in question to Eden. Why? Clearly to shackle the hands of a new Council. The current Council does not want to give the citizens of Livermore the opportunity to voice an opinion.
It is for this reason that I support the referendum that would halt the current Council from moving forward with the transfer of the downtown property to Eden.
The citizens of Livermore deserve to be heard. If legal action is the only way for that to happen, then so be it. The legal action is the fault of a Livermore City Council that continues to refuse to give the citizens a chance to voice their opinion.