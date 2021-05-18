Jean King, Livermore
The Livermore Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) in its 13 chapters, sets the standards, rules, strategies, and policies for Livermore downtown’s parking, transit, streets, housing density and design, historic structures, lighting, landscaping, signage, dining, financing, and more.
Most importantly was the stated purpose or goal of the adopted DSP:
"The purpose of the Downtown Core is to revitalize the City’s historic core area as the center of the City of Livermore. The primary intent of this Plan Area is to promote the continued development and revitalization of the City’s pedestrian-oriented Downtown district that serves as the center of the Livermore Community, its most unique shopping district, and as a neighborhood hub for the residences within and surrounding it. Its shopping areas will provide high quality specialty sales and services that are in keeping with the distinctive character of Downtown; discount stores are not intended for this district. Development Standards for the Downtown Core are targeted towards re-establishing Downtown's identity as a compelling place for shoppers, investors, residents and visitors, requiring development that is in line with Downtown’s traditions and preserves its historic heritage. They require a mix of stores intended to draw people downtown during the day, evenings, and on weekends, an improved streetscape to provide downtown visitors with a pleasant pedestrian experience, and a series of public spaces to provide places for citizens to come together downtown.”
Since its adoption in 2004, after three years of a vision process, including public workshops and hearings, city councils followed those goals and produced the successful downtown that we have now. Can it be made better by following these goals? YES!
The present city council seems determined to violate the standards and goals of the DSP and the community. Our present council has the opportunity to add a public, activated park to enrich and compliment the amenities of the area.
Instead, it is moving forward with more massive, 4-story housing units to dominate our downtown. Was that mentioned as a primary purpose in the DSP? Is that the “traditions" and “historic character” that we want for our downtown?
What we have wanted and continue to want for the “heart” of Livermore is space for the public to gather, parks, shopping, dining, cultural, and entertainment areas - a “vibrant, active, exciting downtown.”
On May 24, let your city council know what you want in your downtown.